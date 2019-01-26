Hathras: 50 Youngsters to auction themselves on R-day to protest against water problem

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Fifty young people in Nagla Maya village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district have, in a desperate measure, proposed to auction themselves to raise money to provide for drinking water in their village.

Residents of Nagla Maya allege an acute shortage of drinking water in their village and claim they have met different officials and raise the issues of water scarcity in the village.

Fed up with alleged poor quality of drinking water, the youngsters have formed a youth public welfare and said they will conduct an auction of themselves to protest the deplorable water situation in their village.

One youngster participating in the move said, "The administration cites a lack of funds for not addressing our problem. So we decided to auction ourselves on the Republic Day to raise money."’ One of the protestors also claimed that as many as 60 villages in the region with lakhs of residents are adversely affected by the scarcity of drinking water. The Hathras district administration took cognizance of the incident and assured of appropriate action. Rama Shankar Maurya, District Magistrate, Hathras said, “A letter has been sent to the government in order to resolve this problem and appropriate action will be taken. Action will also be taken against those who are involved." (ANI)