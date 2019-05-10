Have complained to DCW to take legal action: Atishi

New Delhi: A day after AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi accused BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her, the AAP leader filed a complaint with Delhi Commission of Women.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Atishi said she plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission as well as Delhi Police in connection with the matter.

"If BJP and Gautam Gambhir can do this with an empowered woman then how will he ensure security to rest of the women? We have filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission of Women, we will soon file a complaint with the Election Commission and Delhi Police," said Atishi.

Yesterday, DCW took suo-moto cognisance on reports of a pamphlet being circulated against Atishi. She even broke down at a press conference earlier in the day while accusing Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her. Gambhir has, however, rubbished the allegation saying if proved guilty, he would quit politics. He also sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.