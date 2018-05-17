Have faith in SC, it won't repeat K'taka Guv's mistake: Congress

[India], May 17 (ANI): Ahead of the hearing of the petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decisions with regards to Karnataka Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that the party has full faith in the Supreme Court to not repeat the Governor's mistake.

"We have full faith in the Supreme Court. It will not repeat the same mistake the Governor did," Azad told reporters here.

Responding to reports of Congress MLAs being shifted from Bengaluru over fear of defection, Azad said that all MLAs were presently in Bengaluru.

He also rebuffed BJP's accusation of forgery and said, "They are the ones who are committing forgery. It is as the saying goes- 'chor machaye shor', the one who commits the offence shouts the loudest and blames others." With 15 days left for the newly elected Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority in the state assembly, the Congress-JD(S) alliance alleged that the BJP was resorting to horse-trading to achieve the required number. Last night, the Karnataka Governor invited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) BS Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House in 15 days. Following this Congress and JD(S) filed a petition against this decision in top court. Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress filed a petition before the Supreme Court to postpone the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa. However, the top court sealed the deal in favour of the BJP, following which Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka. The matter will now be heard tomorrow. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively. In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance and got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117. While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JD(S) combined is at 117. (ANI)