Have given all answers to Mishra's allegations: AAP

[India], May 19 (ANI): Brushing aside all charges made by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Friday said his party had given answers to the former's allegations.

"Our party has given all the answer to Kapil Mishra's allegations," Rai told ANI.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain, a day before, filed a criminal defamation case against Mishra.

Jain also filed a suit against MLA Manjinder S. Sirsa in the Tis Hazari Court here.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mishra took the fight against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and filed a complaint against the former for financial irregularities.

Mishra claimed that the Income Tax authorities had started probing the allegations raised by him against fake companies registered in the name of AAP MLA Shivcharan Goyal. Mishra told the media, "The Income Tax department has started investigations against the fake companies registered in the name of AAP MLA Shivcharan Goyal." Mishra earlier approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit evidences of corruption against Kejriwal. Mishra also alleged that for three continuous years, black money was converted into white and spent on foreign trips of AAP leaders. "The AAP did not inform about some of its funding which it received from the fake companies," he said. Mishra targetted Kejriwal and revealed that 16 shell companies deposited money worth crores in the AAP's bank accounts. "These fake companies are registered in the name of AAP MLA from Moti Nagar, Shivcharan Goyal. These companies have given Rs. 2 crore to Kejriwal. The funds received from these companies were sent to the same branch of Axis Bank, where there were allegations of converting black money into white at the time of demonetisation," he added. (ANI)