Have no information regarding EOW summon: Niranjan Patnaik

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Thursday said that he has no information about Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police issuing a summon notice against him.

Speaking to ANI Patnaik said, "I have no information that I have to go to police tomorrow. I will check and then comply if it is true. So far I have no information. Maybe they are seeking some documents. Nobody can blackmail me. If I'm a thief, then police may arrest me."

This comes after Patnaik and his son Navjyoti Patnaik were summoned by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for interrogation, in a fraud case. The Delhi Police EOW is probing a case wherein the complainant, KS Ahluwaliya, paid Rs 32 crore to a firm called Vavasi Telecom Pvt. Ltd in 2007-08. The dispute pertains to Ahluwaliya alleging that the money was taken from him by way of fraud and the non-honouring of a cheque issued by the company. During the financial year 2007-08, both Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navjyoti were directors of the company. The firm has also given in writing that Navjyoti misappropriated Rs 6 crore out of the Rs 32 crore that Ahluwaliya paid when he was the director of the company. In an official document, the EOW confirmed that a "case needs to be filed in the light of allegations of fraud/forgery against" the Odisha Congress chief. The EOW has asked the Patnaik father-son duo to file all documents related to the case. (ANI)