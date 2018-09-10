Have to protect the nation from Modi government: Yechury

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that Monday's countrywide lockdown was a bid to protect the Nation from the Narendra Modi government.

"This fight is not of one day, one protest. We all have to take this fight forward together. We have to protect the nation from Modi government. We have to change the country for a better India," Yechury said while addressing the crowd gathered to protest during the opposition-led Bharat Bandh.

Yechury was joined by CPI leaders D Raja and Atul Anjan, along with hordes of party workers. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aatishi Marlena was also present to extend her party's support to the protest. The left leaders later took out a march to protest against the fuel price hike but were detained by the police for trying to break a security cordon. However, the leaders were released soon after. Anjan said, "Twenty opposition parties held a protest against Narendra Modi's anti-people policies, rising inflation, weakening rupee and rising fuel prices. The time has come to say goodbye to this government." Speaking about the detention and protest, senior leader D Raja added, "We were protesting against the fuel price hike. We courted arrest and police detained us. They have released us now". As many as 21 opposition parties, both regional and national, extended their support to the countrywide strike, called by the Congress party against rising fuel price hike and excise duty. During a show of strength near the Ram Lila Maidan earlier today, representatives from 16 opposition parties came together to mark their protest. (ANI)