Haven't Discussed With Congress High Command About Contesting From Badami as Well

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he had not yet discussed about contesting assembly elections from Badami constituency along with Chamundeshwari seat with the Congress high command.

"I have not yet discussed it with the high command (of Congress)," Siddaramaiah said when asked contesting from Badami.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had asserted that decision on Badami will be taken by the Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Energy Minister and Congress leader, DK Shivakumar also asserted the same statement and said that the decision will be taken by the party senior leaders.

As per the first list of candidates released by the Congress party, Siddaramaiah is contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in the inching Assembly elections. Earlier speculations were rife that he would contest from Badami constituency as well. It is to be noted that the Congress party has not yet declared any candidate for the Badami constituency. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)