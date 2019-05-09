HC asks Delhi govt to reconsider OP Chautala's plea seeking parole

Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi government to reconsider its stand on the parole plea filed by former Haryana CM OP Chautala.

Justice AK Chawla asked the Delhi Government to communicate its decision on Chautala's plea and directed that a copy of the decision be communicated to the petitioner immediately.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Chautala seeking parole for a period of three months as his wife is critically ill and is admitted to a hospital.

Senior advocate N Hariharan and lawyer Amit Sahni appearing for Chautala told the court that as per the Parole and Furlough Guidelines, Delhi Prison Rules, a convict is entitled to avail parole twice a year for eight weeks and as Chautala has not availed parole for more than a year he is entitled to be released.

Earlier, the Delhi Government's standing counsel Rahul Mehra strongly opposed the parole plea stating that Chautala was seeking parole for a political agenda as general elections were underway in the country. Mehra had contended that there are other family members who could take care of his wife. Chautala and his elder son Ajay are serving a ten-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam which took place in Haryana when he was the state's chief minister. The jail term was awarded by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the national capital. (ANI)