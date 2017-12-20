HC directs Delhi Govt. to stay order of hike in private schools fees

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to stay the order of a hike in the private schools fees in the name of 7th Pay Commission till further order.

The court was hearing a petition filed by 100 students of ASN Public School in Mayur Vihar.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned Delhi's private schools of 'strongest action' for allegedly harassing parents by arbitrarily increasing fees in schools.

The warning came after reports suggested that private schools substantially increased their fees to comply with the seventh central pay commission (CPC) recommendations. Several schools have moved the court, challenging the committee's recommendations as well as a May 29 order of the Delhi government, directing refund of the excess fees charged by them and warning of derecognition or takeover by the Directorate of Education in case of failure to do so. Thereafter, the bench had directed the private schools to deposit with the high court 75 percent of the excess fees charged by them if they wanted protection from the coercive action. On September 25, several schools had claimed before the court that they have complied with the direction to deposit 75 percent of the excess fees charged by them. Earlier in June, the Cabinet had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications. According to reports, the minimum pay of government employees will be hiked from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 21,000. (ANI)