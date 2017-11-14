HC directs Delhi Police to file status report over increasing crime

[India], Nov.14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the police to file a status report on the proposed law to deal with the menace of snatching.

The direction comes after a PIL was filed in the high court, addressing the growing menace of snatching subjecting the citizens and even foreign tourists, which ensues series of other serious offences such as molestation and murder.

It was apprised as to how the offence of snatching has almost become endemic.

However, the Delhi Police with a view to minimise the crime rate either discourages victims from lodging FIRs or registers it under trivial section.

Further, the enactment of new laws in Haryana has constrained such criminals to shift base in Delhi. It was also prayed inter alia that amendment or addition in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) be made in lines with the state of Haryana by sending recommendations to the Law Ministry and Legislative. The Chief Justice acknowledged that the issue of snatching is a serious offence as it takes in its fold other serious offences like deaths of victims, attempt to murder and grievous injury. The court carefully examined Sections 392 and 397 of the IPC raising concern over trivialisation of matter. On the objection of the counsel of the Central Government that the court cannot frame law over this issue, the Delhi High Court gave them 10 days to come up with an explanation in the form of status report as to why stringent laws cannot be enacted in the national capital in lines of Haryana and Maharashtra. It was also apprised to the court that majority of public spaces and parks do not have security, CCTV cameras and lightings. The court raised concern over the security issues in public places, including parks, and sent notices to all the civic bodies directing them to file a reply within three weeks. (ANI)