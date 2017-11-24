HC dismisses plea seeking Padmavati's pre-screening

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking screening of Padmavati in front of three prominent historians from top universities and a retired High Court judge, apart from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the setting up of an expert committee comprising of historians, social activists and a retired High Court judge to ensure that there was no distortion of historical facts in the movie.

The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing flak from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The chief ministers of few states have also come under the umbrella to ban the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed epic drama in their respective states. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have voluntarily deferred its release, to get the requisite clearances from the censor board. The movie was scheduled for release on December 1. (ANI)