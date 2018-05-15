HC issues notice for free education of underprivileged

[India] May 15 (ANI): Delhi High Court today issued notices to Centre and Delhi government in regard to Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking free education to students belonging to Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The PIL was filed seeking the amendment in Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009 to provide free education in unaided schools beyond class VIII and up to class XII.

The next date of hearing in this matter is scheduled for September 26.

Currently, students admitted under RTE around the country are facing the threat of discontinuing their studies after Class VIII.

"The very objective of RTE of allowing DG/EWS students to study in unaided schools would be defeated if they are not allowed to continue studies up to class XII and complete their schooling", argued Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who also happens to be the petitioner.(ANI)