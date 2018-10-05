HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Govt over online pharmacy

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the central government, Delhi government and various online pharmacy companies regarding the sale of medicines online, contrary to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Rules, the Pharmacy Act and the Rules.

The court was hearing a petition that stated that the Government needs to make the policy clear regarding online pharmacy. The court agreed with the submission of the counsel of SCDA and observed that the matter requires consideration.

The matter has now been listed for hearing on February 25, 2019. The petition highlights that the online pharmacies are being run and managed without any sanction of law. It has also been mentioned that the online pharmacies are being run in violation of the Government's Foreign Direct Investment Policy. The plea also placed specific instances where the scheduled and prescription drugs have been supplied by online pharmacy stores without a prescription or even on fake prescriptions. (ANI)