HC refuses to stay CCTV installation in classrooms

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant interim stay on a Delhi government decision to instal CCTVs inside classrooms in state-run schools here.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao said that there was nothing wrong with putting closed-circuit televisions inside classrooms and it will not affect the children's right to privacy.

The court was hearing a plea by Daniel George against the CCTV project. The government opposed his plea, saying that CCTV feed will be password-protected and accessible to parents and not to any strangers.