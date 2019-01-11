HC rejects Asthana plea seeking quashing of FIR

New Delhi: In a setback to Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana, the Delhi High Court on Friday refused to quash the FIR against him.

Justice Najmi Waziri refused to cancel the bribery case filed against Rakesh Asthana, CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad. According to sources, Mr Asthana can now be arrested.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who earlier filed the FIR against Asthana, alleged he paid bribe to get relief in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Justice Najmi Waziri directed the CBI to conclude investigation against Asthana within 10 weeks.