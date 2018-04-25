HC seeks reply from CISF, Centre over PIL seeking equality in job

[India] April 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court sought reply of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Ministry of Home Affairs on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to allow recruitment of women as constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump- operator (driver for fire services) in the CISF at par with men.

Petition stated that currently, only males are eligible to apply for above mentioned posts in the CISF. The court has deferred the matter for September for further hearing.

The CISF came into existence in 1969 and is currently providing security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive Government buildings and even heritage monuments. Among the important responsibilities recently entrusted to the CISF are the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, VIP Security, and Disaster Management. Over the years, the CISF has provided consultancy services to more than 140 different organisations, including those in the private sector, its website states. (ANI)