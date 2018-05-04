HC seeks status on rape-murder convict's plea to write exams

[India], May 04 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi Government to file a status report on a plea filed by Santosh Kumar Singh, who is serving a life term for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old law student in January 1996, seeking parole to write LLM exams.

The hearing in the case will now take place on May 16.

Singh, also a law student, was acquitted by the trial court in the case on December 3, 1999, but the Delhi High Court on October 27, 2006, reversed the decision and held him guilty.

The court had also awarded death penalty to him. But Singh, the son of a former IPS officer, had challenged his conviction and death sentence. In October 2010, the Supreme Court had upheld the accused's conviction but reduced the death sentence to life imprisonment. (ANI)