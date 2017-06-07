HCG launches First Private Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Central India

[India], June 7 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd - The Specialist in Cancer Care extended their growing presence in India, by launching the First Private Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Nagpur today.

HCG NCHRI Cancer Centre will house 132 beds and will provide high quality and comprehensive cancer care services. This is the most comprehensive cancer centre in Central India by HCG in collaboration with Nagpur Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NCHRI).

Dedicating the facility to the service of cancer patients, Dr. B.S Ajaikumar - Chairman and CEO - HCG Enterprises Ltd said, "HCG is committed in creating accessible cancer care across India. There has been a lack of a dedicated advanced cancer centre in central India. With the inauguration HCG NCHRI Cancer Centre, we have now created access to the most advanced dedicated cancer centre in the region. As the specialists in cancer care, HCG provides access to the best of technology and expertise to ensure better medical outcomes."

Dr. Ajay Mehta - Director and Head of Surgical Oncology -NCHRI said, "Our Dream Project of having Most Comprehensive Cancer Hospital in Nagpur is now a reality!" "HCG has partnered with NCHRI to fulfill the need of high-end technology and best of expertise which was lacking in the region. With the introduction of the most advanced comprehensive cancer centre in the region we are committed to ensure that patients now have a better chance to win over cancer," said Director Healthcare Services - HCG Enterprises Ltd., Dinesh Madhavan. Dr. Suchitra Mehta - Director and Head of Psycho Oncology - NCHRI said, "On 4th June which is International Cancer Survivors Day we are dedicating HCG-NCHRI Cancer Centre (Health Care Global -Nagpur Cancer Hospital & Research Institute) to people of Central India." HCG-NCHRI Cancer Centre was inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis - Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 4th June at 10 am. Post the inauguration, "Cancer Fighter Awards" was given to patients who showed grit, determination, and courage to fight and win the battle against the dreaded disease. On 4th June at 6:30 am, there was a bike rally organized to raise awareness on cancer in Nagpur city. To address the growing need for expertise and quality medical services, HCG NCHRI Cancer Centre will be offering cancer care with multi-disciplinary approach through specialist doctors in Medical, Surgical and Radiation Oncology and a team of experienced clinicians. The cancer center is equipped with the most advanced radiation machine, TrueBeamSTx, an innovative medical technology that is capable of significantly faster, more precise, image-guided radio-surgery. Along with TrueBeam, the centre is also equipped with PET CT for planning and diagnosing along with Psycho Oncology and Pathology Lab. The Centre also has Bone Marrow Transplant Unit with 9 beds, the largest in Central India. Offering comprehensive services across diagnosis and treatment, the hospital would effectively be raising the bar for cancer care in the region and will follow internationally proven quality protocols and processes. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)