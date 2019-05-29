HD Kumaraswamy meets Dinesh Gundo Rao, Siddaramaiah amid Congress-JD(S) rift

[India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday met with Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and former chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss and strategise the ruling Congress-JD(S) government's political development after the landslide victory of BJP in the concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting holds importance amid the speculation of falling of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in the state.

Earlier on May 23, an informal meeting of the Cabinet in the presence of Kumaraswamy was held in Bengaluru. After the meeting, Congress had said there is no threat to the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state.

"Today, honourable Chief Minister had called an informal Cabinet meeting to take stock of the situation after the Parliamentary election results, both countrywide as well as our state elections," G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, had said while speaking to media persons.He had added that the coalition will continue in the state under the leadership of Kumaraswamy. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S). BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP. (ANI)