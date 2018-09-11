HDFC bank VP murdered for money: Police

Mumbai: HDFC bank vice-president Sidharth Sanghvi, who was found dead in Kalyan on Monday, sustained at least 13 injuries. He was allegedly killed by a cab driver in Mumbai.

The accused cab driver was identified as Sarfaraz Shaikh who was arrested by the police and the officials have secured a 10-day custody for the lone suspect. Shairaz was arrested after he confessed the killing of HDFC Vice-president and the deceased's colleagues are being questioned by the investigating officials.

According to the reports, police officials have stated that the accused Shaikh was in dire need of money to repay his loan dues for his bike. He demanded Rs 35,000 from the deceased and threatened Sanghvi with a knife at the banker's office compound. Shaikh later stabbed Sanghvi multiple times and he even slit the banker's throat. According to the forensic experts, this might not be straightforward case of robbery as he has been stabbed 13 times. “What has happened has happened — it’s because of me. I was under pressure to pay EMI. I used to see Siddharth Sanghvi in the building regularly,” he told metropolitan magistrate VB Bohra, who then stopped him from commenting more. The incident came to light when Siddarth Sanghvi suddenly went missing from his Kamala Mills office, Mumbai on September 5. His wife filed a missing complaint at the and a day after, the police recovered his car with blood stains near a building in Kopar Khairane area after which his body was also recovered.