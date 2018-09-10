HDFC Bank VP murdered over professional rivalry

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday recovered the body of the missing HDFC Bank VP Siddharth Sanghvi who went missing in Mumbai last week, and have also arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder.

After a 20-year old was arrested, the police have arrested Sarfaraz Shaikh, a cab driver. He's allegedly confessed to have killed the bank employee.



According to reports, the 39-year-old banker got many promotions since he joined the bank in 2007, leading to jealousy among his peers. The police also revealed that the plan was hatched by one of Sanghvi’s colleagues who was jealous of his promotion.

After getting a lead in this case, police had arrested accused Sarfaraz Shaikh in connection with the murder on Sunday and are investigating further to identify others involved in committing this crime. A case under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, and arrested Sarfaraz Shaikh, a driver from Navi Mumbai’s Koperkhairaine. He had gone missing from his Kamala Mills office on 5th September, while his car was traced at Kopar Khairane area on 6th September.

Senior police officials said several HDFC bank employees were being investigated. Few of Sanghvi's coworkers were detained, including a female staff.