HDFC VP murder: Accused sent to police custody

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Monday sent Sarfaraz Shaikh, accused in the murder case of HDFC Bank's vice president Siddharth Sanghavi to police custody till September 19. Shaik was arrested by the police on September 9.

Briefing the media about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinash Kumar said, "With the help of intelligence inputs, we recovered Sanghavi's car with some blood stains on it. Hence, we initiated a probe and accused Sarfaraz Shaikh was held by police on September 9. According to an initial statement by the arrested accused, he did it with intention of robbery but we will investigate the matter from all the angles."

The body of Sanghavi, who went missing on September 5 was found earlier in the day, police confirmed. The 39-year-old banker had left for his office situated in Kamala Mills area on September 5 and had been missing since then. Subsequently, his kin registered a complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station, following which the investigation into the matter was initiated. (ANI)