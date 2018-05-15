'He knows he is going to lose the polls': Yeddyurappa takes on Siddaramaiah for offering CM seat to Dalit

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, B.S. Yeddyurappa on Monday took a jibe at incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, questioning as to why didn't he say about giving up Chief Minister seat for a Dalit 10 or 15 days before the assembly elections.





