Health Ministry committed to eradicating TB by 2025: Nadda

[India], June 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda on Thursday unveiled a booklet highlighting notable achievements of the Health Ministry in three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda highlighted some important achievements of the Health Ministry.

Nadda said the Ministry has introduced six new vaccines in past three years to reduce mortality and morbidity among children and pregnant women.

"Under our Mission Indradhanush, 118 districts have been selected for refocused strategy and intensified efforts. Under Pradhan Mantri Dialysis Programme, all states supported for dialysis machines will provide dialysis services in all district hospitals," he said.

He said the Ministry is committed in eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025 and a framework for national strategy has been drawn. "Fifty eight district hospitals being upgraded to medical colleges. Rs. 189 crore being given to each," he added. He also said that India's efforts for tobacco control have been globally acknowledged. (ANI)