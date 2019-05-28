Health Ministry requests MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

[India], May 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested Medical Council of India (MCI) to consider extending the last date for PG medical admissions in states from May 18 to May 31 to fill up the remaining vacant seats in the academic session 2019-20.

As per the time schedule notified by the MCI, the last date for filling up Post Graduate Medical seats by the states is May 18.

"The Ministry is in receipt of representations from Institutions / State Governments for extending the last date for filling up of vacant PG medical seats beyond May 18 and upto May 31," read a statement issued by the Health Ministry.

"The Health Ministry has thus requested the Board of Governors (BoG), MCI to examine the matter and make suitable recommendations," the release added. The BoG is meeting today to consider the matter. (ANI)