Health Ministry sets maximum permissible limits of antibiotics in meat

[India] Nov.20 (ANI): The Health Ministry has prescribed maximum permissible limits of various antibiotics in meat, including chicken.

Maximum permissible limits of 37 antibiotics and 67 other veterinary drugs are prescribed for chicken.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through FSSAI, has notified amendment to Food Safety & Standards (Contaminants, Toxins & Residues) Regulations, 2011 on November 7.

Through this notification, objections and suggestions have been invited from all the stakeholders including general public within 30 days of the notification December 6.

The objections and suggestions received will be placed before the Scientific Panel of FSSAI on Residues of Pesticides and Antibiotics for consideration. The recommendations of the Scientific Panel will be considered by the Scientific Committee and then the Food Authority for approval after which it will be notified in the Gazette of Lidia with the approval of the Minister. (ANI)