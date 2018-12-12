Health of mothers, children will determine health of tomorrow: PM Modi

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Partners' Forum in New Delhi and emphasised on the need to improve health and wellbeing of mothers and children.

"Health of mothers will determine the health of the children. Health of children will determine the health of our tomorrow," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said India has achieved a lot of progress in the last few years, however, a lot remained to be done.

"From bigger budgets to better outcomes, and from mindset change to monitoring, there are a lot of interventions required," he said.

The Prime Minister also added that India's story gave him hope that impediments can be conquered, behavioural change can be ensured and rapid progress can be achieved. He further said, "I am pleased to note that India's immunisation programme, a subject close to my heart, is being featured as a success story in this forum. Under Mission Indradhaush, we reached 32.8 million children and 8.4 million pregnant women over the last three years. Prime Minister Modi said that India stands ready to support its fellow countries in the march to achieving their development goals through skill building and training programmes, provision of affordable medicines and vaccines, knowledge transfers and exchange programs. (ANI)