Hear PM Modi's Mann ki Baat with Amazon Alexa

[India], Jan.27 (ANI): Mann ki Baat, the Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now available as an Alexa skill.

The skill has been developed by Asian News International (ANI), India's premier multimedia news agency, which is based in New Delhi with news bureaus across India. ANI provides Indian news content for broadcasters and newspapers across the world.

Mann ki Baat is a unique initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to masses across the country through the medium of radio. The Prime Minister, through his radio address, aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis, inform them about government initiatives, and also seek their support in nation-building and governance.

The topics range from government initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, demonetisation and Digital India to issues such as drug abuse and dealing with exam stress that concerns the youth. The Mann ki Baat, powered by ANI skill, is available on all devices with Amazon Alexa such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot,Echo Plus and Alexa-enabled-smart speakers such as Harman Kardon Allure and Eufy Genie. Users can listen to all 36 previous episodes that have been aired since January 2015, using simple voice commands. The latest broadcast of Prime Minister Modi's Mann ki Baat will also be available on the skill within few hours of its telecast. "We are heading to a future where voice has the potential to become a primary way of engaging with technology around us. We are thrilled to make Mann ki Baat available as a skill and offer listeners a new way to hear the Prime Minister's address. Currently, users can listen to any of the previous editions of Mann ki Baat starting from January, 2015," said Ishaan Prakash, Editor, Live Operations, ANI. "In case you miss the upcoming live edition of Mann ki Baat on 28th January, you can hear it on your Echo device within a few hours of the broadcast," he added. How it works: • Users can enable the Mann ki Baatskill by going to the Skills section of the Alexa app or just by saying "Alexa, enable Mann ki Baat" • Users can then open the Mann ki Baatskill for Alexa with a selection of prompts such as, "Alexa, open Mann ki Baat" • Alexa will respond with, "Welcome to the Mann ki Baat skill. Specify the month and year to select the Mann ki Baat that you wish to listen to." • Users can also directly listen to the latest broadcast by asking "Alexa, ask Mann Ki Baat to play the latest Mann ki Baat" (ANI)