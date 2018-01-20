Hearing adjourned until March 17 in National Herald Case

[India], Jan. 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the National Herald case, involving Congress' frontrunners Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, among others.

The court of metropolitan magistrate Ambika Singh has set March 17 as the next date of hearing and ordered the documents submitted by the petitioner in the case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, to be kept in a sealed cover till next hearing.

Swamy, in his plea, has alleged that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

In November last year, the two Congress leaders filed their response to the application filed by Swamy. In the response, they stated that the application filed by Swamy was not bonafide and filled with the sole object of "delaying the proceedings in a lifeless case". (ANI)