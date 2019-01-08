Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case adjourned till January 14

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Patiala House Court here on Tuesday further adjourned hearing in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, till January 14.

Earlier, the court had deferred hearing in the case till January 8. The court deferred hearing under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as some of the digital documents supplied to Tharoor were not accessible.

Section 207 of the CrPC says that the police complaint, statements of all witnesses and all other relevant documents relating to the case should be furnished to the accused. In December last year, the court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over certain documents to Tharoor in connection with the case in which he is named as an accused.

It is worth mentioning that Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation. Tharoor was charged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He, however, has dismissed the charge sheet and termed it as "preposterous." (ANI)