Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case deferred till Jan 8

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday deferred the hearing in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, till January 8.

The court deferred the hearing under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as some of the digital documents supplied to Tharoor were not accessible.

Section 207 of the CrPC says that the police complaint, statements of all witnesses and all other relevant documents relating to the case should be furnished to the accused.

The court also deferred order on two applications filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, seeking direction to the Delhi Police to produce the report of the vigilance inquiry conducted after Pushkar's death and also to assist the prosecution in the case. Last week, the court directed the Delhi Police to hand over certain documents to Tharoor in connection with the case in which he is named as an accused. Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation. Tharoor was charged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He, however, dismissed the charge sheet terming it "preposterous".(ANI)