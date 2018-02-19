Hearing in Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation listed for March 6

[India] February 19 (ANI): An Uttarakhand Court on Monday stayed state government's notification on the area expansion of Municipal areas and sought a reply by March 6.

In November, Karam Chand Pradhan of village Babugarh and Deepika Pradhan of village Rasoolpur from Dehradun had filed a writ petition before the High Court challenging the final notification of state government, whereby these two villages have been included in the Nagar Palika Parishad, Vikasnagar.

The notification is against the provisions of Article 243-Q (2) of the Constitution.

The notification has been issued in mid session of the duly elected Gram Panchayats. The Municipal Corporation in their resolution on May 12, 2017 has proposed to include five villages, but the state government has included only two villages. Today, the matter was listed before Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and after hearing both the parties the Court has directed that matter be listed on March 6 and directed to maintain status quo. The court further directed the state government to file a counter affidavit. (ANI)