'Heartfelt gratitude to people for giving me opportunity as pradhan sevak'

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked three years of the National Democratic Alliance government with a rally in Guwahati in which he spoke at length about the achievements of his government.

"Want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards people of country, that they let us form a government, gave me opportunity as a 'pradhan sevak'," Modi told the gathering in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister said his government would do everything possible to double farmers' income by 2022.

"By 2022, we want to double our farmers' income. Through 'Sampada Yojana' we want to ensure value addition of agri-products," he said. During the rally, PM Modi announced that the creamy layer limit for the OBC community has been increased from the present Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 8 lakh per annum. He said it will help those OBC students who miss out on the opportunity because of lower creamy layer cap. "For the first time, we have taken a step to uplift the OBCs. The OBC Commission has been passed," he stated. "For the NDA government, every region of India is important," the PM said. "People of this country has always supported us, even during the most difficult times," he added. Speaking from Assam, Modi stated, "The era of pessimism is gone. People are hopeful of change. People earlier wondered if there was a government at all. Now there is a new day every day. Every day there is a new scheme, new announcement in the same number of days, same amount of time, same number of files and workers." "Now government employees coming on time makes headlines," he said. Modi government is celebrating its three years of governance, after it defeated the ruling-party Congress in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in the country today. PM Modi, as part of elaborate celebrations that will go on for the next 20 days, visited Assam on Friday.