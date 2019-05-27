Heat of PM Modi's roadshow forced few to migrate: Yogi jibes at Rahul

[India], May 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the heat generated out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow here a day before filing his nomination forced 'a few people' to migrate to another state.

Chief Minister Adityanath, who was apparently referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi who went to Kerala to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, said: "The Prime Minister's victory in Varanasi was more than certain. Still, the workers worked hard. Modi had the support of people of Varanasi. A few people migrated, feeling the heat of Modi's roadshow."

Congress president Rahul won from Wayanad with a huge margin of votes but had to face defeat in the hands of BJP leader Smriti Irani in Amethi, a traditional Congress bastion.

Modi did not address any election rally in Varanasi during the Lok Sabha elections. However, he held a roadshow a day prior to filing his nomination from the seat.

Yogi, who was speaking at the party workers meet organised to be addressed by Prime Minister Modi, said the Lok Sabha election result has become a matter of 'curiosity' for those who questioned the 'transparency' in his 'functioning.'

"The result is a matter of curiosity for those who questioned the transparency in the functioning of Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government at the Centre," he said.

"In the NDA government, everyone has been given the benefit of the government's functioning," he said.

Amid loud sloganeering and cheering, Yogi welcomed Modi in his constituency, saying 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai' (Everything is possible if Modi is there).

He praised Modi for tirelessly campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Prime Minister Modi has worked without stopping, pausing or bending to ensure the biggest ever victory in the Lok Sabha elections in the last five decades," he said.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath said India has emerged as a 'major power' under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"India has started a new journey. It has emerged as a major power in the world," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi performed a pooja at Kashi Vishwanath temple here. (ANI)