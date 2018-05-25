Heat wave condition to prevail in Gujarat

[India], May 25 (ANI): Heat wave condition are likely to prevail in Gujarat for the next couple of days as there are no chances of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"We have given heat wave alert for Gujarat for today. Many places have seen temperature above 44 degree Celsius in Gujarat," IMD Gujarat Director Jayant Sarkar told ANI.

"Tomorrow and day after tomorrow temperature will decrease because the wind pattern will change from northwesterly to southwesterly, but after that maximum temperature will again rise. We have today given orange alert for Ahmedabad," Sarkar added.

The temperature in Surendra Nagar was the highest on Thursday, recording a maximum of 45.7 degree Celsius. Deesa was at 45.2 while Ahmedabad, Idar and Kandla airport registered maximum temperatures of 44 degree Celsius, the IMD stated. Besides Gujarat, the IMD had also stated that heat wave condition will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan too until Monday. The central and northern India continue to remain under the grip of a heat wave. (ANI)