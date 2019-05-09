Heat wave grips Andhra Pradesh; temperature likely to touch 47 degrees

[India], May 9 (ANI): People here are likely to witness "severe" heat wave in the next three days, Andhra Pradesh government's Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) has said.

The temperature in the state is oscillating between 41 to 45 degrees for the past week.

"There is a heat wave condition going on in Andhra Pradesh especially in state's central parts. It mainly includes districts of Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore. For the next two to three days, the severity will be high in Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam," Anantha Krishnan, an RTGS official said on Wednesday.

"The temperature is likely to rise till 47 degrees. We request the general public to be cautious. The government has also taken steps to mitigate the situation. It has already asked district collectors to take necessary actions," Krishnan said. The agency has advised people not to venture outside between 9 am to 5 pm. 13 districts of the state have been categorised in Red Alert. (ANI)