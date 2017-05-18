Heat wave intensifies in Odisha as mercury touches 47 degree Celsius

, [India], May 18 (ANI): The heat wave condition in Odisha intensified on Thursday as mercury touched 47 degrees, a slight increase from previous day's 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Titlagarh in Odisha has topped the list of top ten hottest cities in India.

The people are finding it arduous to step out of their homes, given the rise in temperature.

The government and social organizations have provided the facility of drinkables at various places in order to provide some relief to the people and refresh the residents by quenching their thirst.

To beat the heat, out of all the drinks, people have displayed a strong affection for drinks made with curd and 'rabree' at famous Lingaraj Road. The Meteorological department in the light of soaring temperature and the persistent heat waves has warned the government beforehand.(ANI)