Heat Wave likely to continue in Telangana for next 5 days

[India], May 31 (ANI): Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in the state for the next five days. Thunderstorms may also occur at isolated places in the state.

"Adilabad and Medak districts in the state reported the highest temperature where the mercury touched 43.8 degree Celsius. Ramagundam district followed up with a maximum temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius. Nizamabad recorded 42.3 degree Celsius," said Raja Rao, a meteorologist at the Meteorology Department.

"In Andhra Pradesh, the maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 42.4 degree Celsius in Jangameshwapuram in Guntur district and in the remaining districts the temperature was in between 35 and 39 degree Celsius. In Rayalaseema, the temperatures were recorded between 37 and 39 degree Celsius," he added. (ANI)