Heat wave to continue across North India till May 27

[India] May 25(ANI): Heat waves are likely to prevail in Northern Indian states for the next two days as there are no chances of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the people will get some relief by the end of this month after Easterly winds reach the National Capital.

"The Heatwaves will continue in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi NCR, till May 27. People are advised to stay indoors. Easterly winds to reach Delhi around May 29, will bring some respite from the heatwave," said a Scientist, IMD, Dr. Kuldeep.

Besides these North Indian states, the IMD had also stated that the heat wave condition will prevail in Punjab and Gujarat too until Monday. The Central and North India continue to remain under the grip of a heat wave. The temperature has gone beyond 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the two regions. People have been suggested to drink lots of water and avoid going out in the sun. (ANI)