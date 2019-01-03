Heavy fog hinders Ram Madhav's travel plans

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav was on Thursday stranded at Delhi airport for over three hours due to heavy low-lying fog and tweeted his frustration.

"CAT3 etc notwithstanding, stuck in d aircraft for last 3 Hrs at Delhi airport with absolutely no info. ATC too unable to tell when d flight wl get clearance. Fog in Delhi can cripple air movement at 12 noon. No technology can conquer nature," he posted on Twitter.

Delhi's air quality has worsened, compounded by stubble burning. The smog has hit the national capital's air as well as railway operations. (ANI)