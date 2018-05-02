Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat

[India], May 2 (ANI): A squall and dust storm followed by heavy rain lashed the national capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, bringing the minimum temperature to 22 degree Celsius.

However, the maximum temperature touched 38.3 degrees Celsius.

The gusty winds toppled and fell trees at many places, blocking portions of roads that resulted in traffic jams in several areas.

15 flights arriving at Delhi Airport have been diverted due to sudden change in weather.

Earlier in the week, the Met Department said that dust storm and thundershower activities will also be expected over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)