Heavy rain lashes Delhi, NCR

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Monday evening.

Earlier today, a private weather forecasting agency had said cold wave coupled with heavy rain and hailstorm is likely to sweep across Delhi.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Delhi were 11 Degree Celsius and 23 Degree Celsius, respectively.

On a closer look, the fresh Western Disturbance is now approaching the Western Himalayas. Apart from Delhi, states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive light rain showers in the coming days. (ANI)