Heavy rain strikes Mumbai; waterlogging in Mahim, Worli, Hindmata

A submerged road at Parel. Image: @ParmarYash24/Twitter

: As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai received a fresh round of rainfall on Saturday.

Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of city particularly in Mahim, Worli and Hindmata.

Local trains are also running late.

"The trains on Central Railways suburban are running with delay of 10-12 minutes. There is no cancellation at present," news agency ANI reported quoting CPRO of Central Railways.

However, Western Railway said despite the rains, train services are running smoothly.

According to NDTV, over 32 flights were delayed and three cancelled due to weather conditions.

In a statement, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for the weather."

Fishermen have also been warned against going too far out into the sea.

The Mumbai police also warned people to drive safe.

Navy personnel have also been put on stand-by in parts of the city that are usually most flooded when there is heavy rain.

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.