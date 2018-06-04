Heavy rain, thunderstorms very likely in several states

[India], June 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm in several parts of the country.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the weather department also stated that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,Vidarbha, Goa, central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD's latest alert comes after a thunderstorm hit various regions of Uttar Pradesh late last week, leaving 15 people dead and nine others injured. The causalities were reported from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal districts of the state. Trees, electric poles, and hoardings also fell down at some place. In the same week, a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country, including Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)