Heavy rainfall, Cyclone Phethai may hit Andhra Pradesh in forthcoming days

[India], Dec 14 [India]: After of the warning of Cyclone Phethai in Andhra Pradesh, the metrological department (MeT) on Friday predicted that heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected at isolated places of the state in the next two days.

"Heavy rainfalls are likely to occur at isolated places of Andhra Pradesh on Dec 16 and 17," stated the MeT department.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu is likely to witness incessant rainfall from Saturday.

Earlier, the MeT department also confirmed that Cyclone Phethai may hit the state on Dec 17 and then move towards the North Eastern states due to upper-level heavy easterly winds.

Currently, several cities in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing cloudy weather. however, with the forthcoming rains and Cyclone, the temperature of Southern India is likely to go down. (ANI)