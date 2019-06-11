Heavy rains hit Mumbai; flights, train affected

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday evening, leading to delay in the running of suburban trains and severely affecting flight operations.

Flight operations at the city airport were put on hold after heavy rains brought down visibility below the required limit, a Mubai International Airport Limited spokesperson said Monday night.

"Due to heavy rains the visibility has gone down and the operations is on hold for the last 13 minutes," the spokesperson said in a voice message.

Due to this, a Newark-bound United Airlines flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport was diverted to Delhi, the spokesperson said. "Runway 09x27 (the main runway) will be handed over to the air traffic control any time soon to restart operations," she said. Train services on Central and western lines have been hit due to rain with trains running late.