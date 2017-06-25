Heavy rains in Gujarat triggers flood like situation, nine rescued

[India], June 25 (ANI): At least nine persons were rescued after heavy rains in Gujarat's Valsad district triggered a flood like situation.

Five teams were deployed in the district for carrying out the rescue operation in the district.

As the south-west monsoon furthered in the state,Valsad received around 105 mm of rain from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. earlier on Saturday.

Heavy rains lashed in different regions of the state, including Surat, Vapi and Dadra and Nagar Haveli yesterday.

Officials noted that the around 12 inches of rain occurred in the region for 12 hours. Ahmedabad which has not seen much rain is likely to witness some on Sunday. (ANI)