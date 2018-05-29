Heavy rains lash Karnataka, PM takes stock of situation

As heavy rains lashed coastal Karnataka, resulting in water-logging in various parts of the states.

Taking note of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said he has spoken to officials and all possible assistance will be provided.

He said, "I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas."

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Saisikanth Senthil, so far 12 people have been injured, and 52 houses in Mangalore and 12 houses in Bantwal have been damaged. Five rehabilitation centres have been opened and compensation for the injured will be announced tomorrow.

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has also taken stock of the situation from the Deputy Commissioner and directed the latter to take assistance from the coast guard to rescue people. The chief minister also instructed the deputy commissioner to take the necessary precautionary steps to mitigate severe damage and prevent loss of lives. Schools in Karnataka will be closed for the next two days. The Home Minister's Office also tweeted on the situation. "HM Shri @rajnathsingh has reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other areas after the reports of heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. He has asked the Home Secretary to rush more NDRF teams to Mangaluru if required. MHA is closely monitoring the situation in coastal Karnataka," the office of Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. Rescue operations are underway in Mangalore's Panambur area as the locality is facing water-logging. BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel, also visited the affected areas of Mangalore to take stock of the situation. (ANI)