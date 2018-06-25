Heavy rains lash Mumbai, results in water-logging, traffic jam

Mumbai: Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday morning as suburban train services delayed due to waterlogging on tracks.

Trains on all four lines --Western Railway and Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) -- are running with a delay of 10-15 minutes.

"WR Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains," Western Railway said on Twitter.

"Due to very heavy rains, UP line between Bhilad & Sanjan in Mumbai Division is affected from 7.45 am. Single line working is being planned through Down line (for UP trains too)," it further added.

"Traffic is moving slow at Khar subway ,Malad subway & Andheri subway due to water logging," the Mumbai Police said on Twitter. ? The Mumbai traffic police have taken precautions and issued a notification to the department to be prepared for Monday jams in case of heavy rainfall. To ensure smooth traffic, especially during peak hours, the traffic police have made elaborate arrangements. The Mumbai traffic police have taken precautions and issued a notification to the department to be prepared for Monday jams in case of heavy rainfall. To ensure smooth traffic, especially during peak hours, the traffic police have made elaborate arrangements. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai. "Colaba recorded 90 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am. Heavy to very heavy rain to continue," ANI reported quoting the Indian Meteorological Department. "Colaba recorded 90 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am. Heavy to very heavy rain to continue," ANI reported quoting the Indian Meteorological Department.