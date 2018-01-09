Heavy security deployed ahead of Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally'

[India], Jan. 09 (ANI): Heavy security has been deployed ahead of Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally', to be held here at Parliament Street on Tuesday.

Mevani and his supporters were reported to be going ahead with the rally despite Delhi police denying permission for the event.

The rally is being held against central government's inability to create employment and increasing rightwing violence.

Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) yesterday tweeted that the authorities had advised the organisers to shift the rally to an alternate site. (ANI)